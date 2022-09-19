Pantanal: Daughter of Juma and Jove confesses that she becomes a jaguar and sees José Leôncio’s ghost after the passage of time: “When I’m feeling angry…”

After time passes, the daughter of Juma and Jove will say that she turns into a jaguar when she gets angry, just like her mother; girl will also interact with José Leôncio, who will become the new Velho do Rio

In the next chapters of “wetland“, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will give birth on the riverbank. After a passage of time, the audience will discover that the wildling’s daughter with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) also turns into a jaguar when he is angry. The child, moreover, will be able to see the ghost of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), who will die due to a heart attack.

Before, the rancher will say “I love you” to Phylum (Dira Paes) for the first time and will marry his partner. After her death, the businessman will finally come face to face with the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) and will take the elder’s place as protector of nature and the Leôncio farm.

According to information released by the website “NaTelinha”, the pantaneiro will walk with his grandchildren in the final scene of the soap opera. the heiress of Jove and Juma, then place an order. “Grandpa, tell a story“, she will say. “What story do you want me to tell?“, will question Madeleine’s ex-husband (Karine Teles).Of the girl who turns into a jaguar“, he will answer. “Like you?”, will ask the new mystical being. “I only turn jaguar when I’m angry“, the girl will confess.

Son of Irma and Trindade

the son of Sister (Camila Morgado) and Trinity (Gabriel Sater), who will be raised by the redhead and Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), will also interact with the step-grandfather. “Your father has now become a councilor“, will state the new entity. “Yeah, grandpa, but he doesn’t stop at home anymore“, the boy completes.