Pantanal: Irma will have difficulties during childbirth and Trindade will reappear in a supernatural way to help: “I am here Irma”

Bruno Luperi’s plot arrives in its decisive chapters with great emotion. The new adapted version will be on the air until the 7th of October.

Before leaving for good, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will perform his last scene in Pantanal. Irma (Camila Morgado) will have a hard time in labor. When you start to feel the pain of contractions to give birth to your child, the mother will not be able to have the baby alone without the help of the Cramullion. She will say that she overheard her baby saying that she will not come into the world without her father’s presence.

The Farm will panic, desperate with the redhead’s affirmation and anguish in not being able to hold the little one in her arms, she will be surprised by the then presence of her father, Trindade: “I’m here, Irma… I’m here to put an end to this torment of ours once and for all”, says the musician.

Protecting the lives of the Lions

Last Saturday (18) showed the chapter where Tenório (Murilo Benício) gets away from the traps to take the life of his enemy José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), complicating the life of Zefa (Paula Barbosa) who asked to leave, but ended up being persuaded to stay on the farm.

Solano (Rafa Sie) is at the behest of his boss to take the lives of one by one. However, according to the supernatural words of Irma (Camila Morgado), Trindade (Gabriel Sater) is around the Farm protecting everyone so that nothing bad happens to the family of the cattle king.