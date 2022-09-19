Pantanal: Juma kills the villain, and Trindade returns to the farm; see more spoilers! | soap opera

Juma (Alanis Guillen) has already said it loud and clear: she wants to have her daughter near the tapera, and by the hands of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). Therefore, in the next chapters of “Pantanal”, she will flee from José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm towards the place where she spent most of her life. But she wasn’t expecting a little surprise. Want to know what’s going to happen? The Papo de Novela podcast tells you the unfolding of this story and much more!

When Juma returns to the tapera to have his Baby in holy peace, you will come face to face with Solano (Rafa Sieg). And the killer, a believer that he was very well hidden, will end up threatening the owner of the place. Taken by the “reiva”, Juma will transform into a jaguar and end the villain’s life.

The public asked and he’s back. At least for a chapter – but it’s better than nothing, go! After Juma has the child, it will be Irma’s (Camila Morgado) turn to have her baby. It’s just that things won’t be easy for the redhead… Thankfully, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will show up just in time to help with the delivery. And that’s not all: after fulfilling his mission, he will meet with José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) to deliver a message that could change his life.

At the soap opera, you get to know about all these news and many others. Check out:

2 of 3 Candoca (Isadora Cruz) takes a shocking measure on the day of her Zinc Wedding — Photo: Globo Candoca (Isadora Cruz) takes a shocking measure on the day of her Zinc Wedding — Photo: Globo

And in the summary of the podcast, you also stay on top of the week of “Mar do Sertão” and “Cara e Coragem”. At 6 o’clock soap opera, there will be a celebration of 10 years of marriage between Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Tertulinho (Renato Góes). And this bash, organized by Deodora (Debora Bloch), is going to be such a riot! That’s right: there will be unwanted guests, Candoca’s unexpected reaction and even a divorce request!

3 of 3 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) discovers that Lou (Vitória Bohn) is her sister — Photo: Globo In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) discovers that Lou (Vitória Bohn) is her sister — Photo: Globo

Already in the plot of 7, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) will finally discover that Lou (Vitória Bohn) is her sister on her father’s side. And this will happen because of a serious accident that the girl suffers, which even has a blood transfusion involved. 😱