Pantanal: Possessed Sister Will Reveal Solano’s Lie and Say He Didn’t Leave | come around

Our sensitive sister (Camila Morgado) will remain impossible in Pantanal. In the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, Mariana’s daughter (Selma Egrei) will once again leave the entire Leôncio farm with her hair standing on end when she reveals that Solano (Rafa Sieg) lied about leaving, but also about his identity.

Irma is becoming a legend in person! In the next chapters, Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will be at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm talking about Solano and his whereabouts right after he said he would leave. Irma will be in the room and will interrupt the conversation.

“The pawn… Solano… Where did he go?”, she will ask, in a trance.

“Towards Aquidauana… He said he was going to try his luck there”, will inform Marcelo.

“No… That’s not where he’s going…”, Irma denies.

More than that, the pregnant woman will say that Solano deceived everyone.

“I’m not saying they’re lying… I just don’t believe Solano told the truth,” she says.

“You stop it, Irma!” Mariana will ask.

After all, where did he go?

Solano will arrange a false dismissal with Tenório. To keep the plan’s discretion, the killer will tell everyone he’s leaving, but he’ll stick around. While wandering through the woods, Solano will find Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) tapera, will clap his hands to investigate if there are any residents and will end up entering.

“It’s been a while since anyone started a fire here… It’s a shame someone has lived here… But it looks like it’s abandoned…”, he will say, seeing the stove turned off with a sign of abandonment.

“If I want to do this job well, in a flight I’ll find no better corner than this one to lean on…”, he will say to himself.

