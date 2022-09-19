Patrícia Lélis uses her networks to denounce rapes and orgies promoted by Marco Feliciano

“Whoever doesn’t accept being Feliciano’s lover is raped”, she says, who posted a video of one of the victims.

247 – Journalist Patrícia Lélis, who was once close to far-right politicians and evangelical pastors, published a series of tweets in which she accused Marco Feliciano, one of Jair Bolsonaro’s main allies, of promoting rapes and orgies in his churches. Check out the tweets and their video:

@marcofeliciano Or how about we talk about your other victim, Thayline? Or the other women who didn’t report you out of fear or lack of money to pay lawyers? What’s up, @drummond_fer do we start to expose the reports now or wait? — Patricia Lélis 🇺🇸 (@lelispatricia) September 19, 2022

I’m going to apologize to all the other victims, but unfortunately I’m going to start exposing other victims’ names and evidence, and I’m going to bear the legal consequences of it. I’m not the only one. Unfortunately I was the only one who reported it and the family can afford the legal. — Patricia Lélis 🇺🇸 (@lelispatricia) September 19, 2022

