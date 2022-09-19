Patrícia Lélis uses her networks to denounce rapes and orgies promoted by Marco Feliciano

“Whoever doesn’t accept being Feliciano’s lover is raped”, she says, who posted a video of one of the victims.
247 – Journalist Patrícia Lélis, who was once close to far-right politicians and evangelical pastors, published a series of tweets in which she accused Marco Feliciano, one of Jair Bolsonaro’s main allies, of promoting rapes and orgies in his churches. Check out the tweets and their video:
