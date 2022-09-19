Patrícia Poeta exposes Ana Thais Matos: “It was not agreed”

Patrícia Poeta started the Meeting with the Ball this Monday (19) saying that Ana Thaís Matos, Sports commentator for Globo, works hard. “Especially on weekends”, extolled the morning headliner.

“Hello, bosses! Look, even Patricia has noticed that! it was not agreed“, she joked. “I want to see you shining in the World Cup! We are already counting down”, returned Poet.

Afterwards, the two continued the discussion of the Brazilian Championship, which has Palmeiras as the leader of the competition. The meeting showed the victory of alviverde against Santos by 1 to 0 on Sunday (18) and Maurício Manieri, guest of the attraction, was asked if the title had already been won.

“Not yet. The Brazilian Championship has very difficult confrontations”, minimized he, who is a fanatic from Palmeiras. Palmeiras leads the competition with 57 points won, while Fluminense is in second place with 48. Internacional can take this second place on Monday, as they measure forces against Atlético-GO at 20:00 and have 46 points. There are 11 rounds to go until the end of the competition.

Patrícia Poeta vented after criticism at the Meeting

At the weekend, Patrícia Poeta decided to vent about the criticism she has been suffering at the Meeting, especially after being the subject of speculation for having a disagreement with Manoel Soares.

“For more than 60 days I was silent. I swallowed dry malicious attacks and unreasonable lies told by irresponsible people. But that’s enough!!!!! Enough!!!! so far”, said Patricia in an excerpt of the outburst published on Instagram.

The gaúcha took charge of the morning show on July 4th and the Encontro began to air earlier, at 9:30 am, inverting with Mais Você, by Ana Maria Braga, which now starts at 10:40 am.