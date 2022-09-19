Paulo Gustavo’s mother celebrates her birthday at a party with her grandchildren | celebrities



Mother of Paulo Gustavo, Dea Lúcia turned 75 this SaturdayPlayback/Instagram

Rio – Paulo Gustavo’s mother, Mrs. Dea Lúcia, turned 75 this Saturday and celebrated the special date at a party with family and friends. To register the celebration, she shared the photos she took with her grandchildren, Romeu and Gael, her daughter, Ju Amaral, and her ex-son-in-law, Thales Bretas, from whom she still received a special tribute.

“Grandma loves singing happy birthday. Grandma loves you. Thank you, Juliana and Thales”, declared Dea, in the caption of the post on Instagram. Celebrities such as Heloísa Perissé and Marcus Majella were also at the party to celebrate the matriarch’s birthday, who is currently part of the fixed bench of the painting “Believe in Who Wants”, in “Domingão do Huck”. The comedian’s mother also received congratulations from Regina Casé, Preta Gil, Sabrina Sato and Caetano Veloso through social networks.

Dermatologist Thales Bretas made a point of honoring his ex-mother-in-law with an emotional statement. “Congratulations to this Virgo who organizes everyone’s life! Fun, strong, electrifying… lively, loves life like no one else! Her energy is contagious to everyone around her… and her fun and loving way inspired the most famous mother in Brazil! Dea Lucia, I am very grateful to you, your existence and so much love that you brought to my life, with my family that is my greatest asset in the world! Health, joy and even more strength, always. Count on me”, wrote the widower of Paulo Gustavo, who died of covid-19 in May last year.

