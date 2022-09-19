Pay less than BRL 100 for a BRL 100 note: real estate opportunities in FIIs and in shares

The real estate sector was heavily punished by the coronavirus pandemic and high interest rates. Social isolation measures directly affected establishments such as corporate spaces, causing offices to promptly need to migrate to the home office and, from then on, discussions about new work models brought even more uncertainty to the market. The high interest rates, in addition to making financing for the real estate sector more expensive, made investors from variable income migrate to fixed income.

However, according to Ricardo Figueiredo, from Spiti, Caio Conca, from Capitânia Investimentos, and Rafael Furlan, from Norte Asset, guests of episode 163 of Stock Pickers, the scenario has changed and there are great opportunities in the segment.

Post-pandemic scenario

If, on the one hand, the restrictive measures imposed by the coronavirus perpetuated the hybrid work model, on the other hand, they imposed new rules on offices. According to Ricardo Figueiredo, a specialist in real estate funds, today corporate environments can even be rotating, but they require a larger physical space due to sanitary rules, which consequently demands more area per square meter for each person – and this is already being reflected. in the market.

The vacancy rate of the corporate slabs segment in São Paulo (SP), a benchmark for the sector, closed the second quarter of 2022 at 22.5%, the lowest percentage since 2020. Caio Conca, manager of a FoF (acronym in English for fund of fund) of Capitânia Investimentos real estate funds, reinforces that the search for corporate spaces is heated and growing.

In addition to the demand, there was also an increase in the prices of construction materials, which increases the cost of replacing the property. For Figueiredo, the same trend is happening with real estate as happened with used cars: “The cost of building a new property will, invariably, be equivalent to what is already ready”.

“There are companies that during the pandemic got rid of their spaces and are now asking for it back – and paying more in the same establishment”, adds Rafael Furlan.

question of value

With regard to the real estate fund sector, analysts point out that this value is not yet in the assets.

For Conca, the answer to this is clear: “The Real Estate Fund industry is addicted to dividends and pays little attention to the real estate cycle”.

According to analysts, there is, for example, a much greater demand than the supply for corporate spaces. Today, funds are only trading 60% of the value at replacement cost and at some point this will be revealed in equity, but the desire for passive income ends up letting these opportunities pass.

Real estate funds are not the only ones

In equities, the last two years have brought different cycles. At the beginning of the pandemic, the interest rate was at 2%, which favored the financing scenario. In parallel, with people at home and less external spending, savings were high. In this period, there was an increase in the expansion of households and purchases of the so-called “second home”, very positive factors for medium and high-income companies.

In the first half of 2021, however, the scenario began to change. With sanitary restrictions waning, the focus has become getting out of the house, going to leisure environments and taking trips, completely reversing the demand of middle and high income. “In low-income groups, however, this demand never changes. We are seeing a very big opportunity in the sector”, says Rafael Furlan, analyst at Norte Asset.

Unlike the high and middle income sectors, where, with rising inflation and interest rates, the affordability (average capacity to purchase or finance real estate) was greatly affected, in the low-income sector there is maintenance of subsidies and the extension of the ranges of the former Minha Casa, Minha Vida, today Casa Verde and Amarela, and consequently, companies able to pass the price.

“We are seeing a ‘blue sky’ for the low-income sector, because it is possible to pass on the price and, at the same time, its cost is falling”, adds Furlan.

In equities, another opportunity is in shopping mall shares, according to Rafael Furlan, since the shares are heavily discounted at replacement value.

