Pele and Tiago argue over the singer’s jokes

The mood remains high on the morning of this Monday (19), in “A Fazenda 14” (RecordTV). While in the kitchen, Pelé and Tiago started to argue over the musician’s jokes.

“I can’t make fun of people anymore, because I’m already losing my mind…”, Pelé commented with Bruno and Thomaz. Then Tiago, who was also in the kitchen, replied: “My brother stays in yours…”.

“I didn’t even mention your name and I already understand. Is that your strategy?”, replied Pele.

The two continued to argue, while the other pawns laughed at the situation.

“Look, everyone is laughing at your face”, commented the ex-boyfriend of Neymar Jr’s mother.

Pelé and Tiago continued to argue, with allegations about the end of friendship and situations of racism that Pelé has already faced. The musician justified himself by saying that he plays a lot with his friends and that he faced racism at school.

“You don’t know what I went through at school, being called a bean…”, Pele said.

Finally, the farmhand stated that he will vote for Tiago in the next field and said: “Slap me in the face and get out of here. For me it’s one less.”

Discussion at dawn

At dawn, Pele and Tiago also argued, while playing in the living room. Pele said that Tiago would be the killer of the round because he was very angry. “James, any little thing makes you pissed. It’s you, s***”, the singer snapped.

“But whose problem is it? What does it have to do with it, motherfucker? What the fuck. What does it have to do with taking the situation where I get angry to play here in the f***ing game?”, shouted the model , visibly excited. The other pawns tried to calm the mood to end the game in peace.

Afterwards, the singer apologized: “Tiagão, I’m sorry, ok? But you’re the murderer”, and the pedestrians burst out laughing. James really was the killer in the joke.

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

1 / 20 Small strawberry Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram two / 20 martian redhead Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 20 Shayan Haghbin Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 20 Deborah Albuquerque Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 20 Thomas Costa Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 20 Iran Malfitano Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 20 Deolane Bezerra Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 20 Kerline Cardoso Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer. Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews 9 / 20 Tiago Ramos Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 20 Ingrid Ohara Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 11 / 20 Rosiane Pinheiro Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter. Reproduction – Facebook 12 / 20 Vini Buttel Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 20 André Marinho André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career. Reproduction / Instagram 14 / 20 Alex Gallete Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 20 Tati Zaqui Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. Reproduction / Instagram 16 / 20 Bruno Thalamo Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 20 Barreiros petal Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman. Reproduction / Instagram 18 / 20 Bárbara Borges Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 20 Lucas Santos Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT). Reproduction / Instagram 20 / 20 Pele Milflows At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter. Reproduction / Instagram

