Pele and Tiago argue over the singer’s jokes

The mood remains high on the morning of this Monday (19), in “A Fazenda 14” (RecordTV). While in the kitchen, Pelé and Tiago started to argue over the musician’s jokes.

“I can’t make fun of people anymore, because I’m already losing my mind…”, Pelé commented with Bruno and Thomaz. Then Tiago, who was also in the kitchen, replied: “My brother stays in yours…”.

“I didn’t even mention your name and I already understand. Is that your strategy?”, replied Pele.

The two continued to argue, while the other pawns laughed at the situation.

“Look, everyone is laughing at your face”, commented the ex-boyfriend of Neymar Jr’s mother.

Pelé and Tiago continued to argue, with allegations about the end of friendship and situations of racism that Pelé has already faced. The musician justified himself by saying that he plays a lot with his friends and that he faced racism at school.

“You don’t know what I went through at school, being called a bean…”, Pele said.

Finally, the farmhand stated that he will vote for Tiago in the next field and said: “Slap me in the face and get out of here. For me it’s one less.”

Discussion at dawn

At dawn, Pele and Tiago also argued, while playing in the living room. Pele said that Tiago would be the killer of the round because he was very angry. “James, any little thing makes you pissed. It’s you, s***”, the singer snapped.

“But whose problem is it? What does it have to do with it, motherfucker? What the fuck. What does it have to do with taking the situation where I get angry to play here in the f***ing game?”, shouted the model , visibly excited. The other pawns tried to calm the mood to end the game in peace.

Afterwards, the singer apologized: “Tiagão, I’m sorry, ok? But you’re the murderer”, and the pedestrians burst out laughing. James really was the killer in the joke.

