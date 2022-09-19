People who walk this number of steps have a lower risk of developing dementia.

Several studies prove that walking every day brings countless benefits, and these go far beyond what is usually said. After all, more than reducing cholesterol and the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases, walking lowers risk of dementia. In fact, this habit can bring great advantages to our mind, check it out!

The benefits of walking

Walking is one of the most complete exercises there is, as it involves both upper and lower body movement. In addition, it stimulates good blood circulation, as well as helping in the digestion process, losing weight and also developing physical resistance.

But that’s not all, as this exercise will also help to increase our body’s level of well-being. This is because there is a stimulus in the production of hormones related to pleasure, such as serotonin and endorphin, which are fundamental to combating conditions such as anxiety and depression.

That way, our whole brain ends up benefiting a lot from a walking routine. In fact, this new study demonstrates that, in the long term, walking can influence the reduction of the risk of dementia, as long as it is in this amount every day.

Number of steps needed to avoid dementia

This study gathered several people who were within the age group of 40 to 79 years and who have a daily walking routine. In this case, this larger group was divided into two smaller groups, in which one usually walks more than 9,826 steps a day and the other 6,315 steps a day.

At the end of the study, it was possible to conclude that the group that walked 9,826 steps a day was 57% less likely to develop dementia than the other. In large part, this is due to all the benefits we have listed from walking, which end up having a great influence on the health of our entire body, which includes the brain.

Thus, researchers come to the conclusion that about 40 steps per minute in about 40 to 60 minutes of walking a day has a magical effect! Both for physical and mental health.