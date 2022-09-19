Petrobras announces a 5.8% reduction in the price of diesel; high in the year still exceeds 40% | Economy

Petrobras announced this Monday (19) a new reduction in the price of diesel sold to distributors. The prices of other fuels have not changed .

With the reduction, which takes effect on Tuesday, the average sale price of diesel A from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$5.19 to R$4.89 per liter, a reduction of R$0.30 per liter , equivalent to 5.8%.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and the exchange rate. “, says the oil company in a note.

The last reduction had been on August 12, when the price of a liter dropped from R$5.41 to R$5.19. The ‘peak’ price was reached in June, when the liter reached R$ 5.61. Since then, there have been three reductions, including the one announced this Monday.

In the year, however, diesel still accumulates a high of 46%. Compared to the end of 2020, the increase is 146%.

Research released by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) showed that, last week, the average value of a liter of diesel paid by consumers at the pumps was R$ 6.84 – a decrease of 0.58% compared to the previous week. It is the lowest price since the week ended May 7, 2022 (R$ 6.63).