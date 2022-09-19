PF searches in São Gonçalo in operation against health deviations during pandemic

The Federal Police, together with the Federal Comptroller General, launched Operation Lectus II, this morning (19), aimed at investigating the assembly of bid waivers, passive and active corruption and money laundering in the Municipality of São Gonçalo do Amarante, RN

About 20 federal police officers, in addition to auditors from the Federal Comptroller General, are executing 4 search and seizure warrants in the municipalities of São Gonçalo do Amarante, Natal and Ouro Branco, orders issued by the 2nd Federal Court – Judiciary Section of Rio Grande do Norte.

Today’s action aims to investigate the same business group investigated in Operation Lectus, which in the case under investigation would have irregularly entered into contracts with the Municipality of São Gonçalo do Amarante, RN, to provide medical equipment leasing services and supply of accessories and supplies. to implement clinical beds, in addition to the leasing of labor and equipment, installation of an oxygen network and oxygen supply, destined for the São Gonçalo do Amarante Campaign Hospital in the Municipality.

During the execution of the contracts in the years 2020 and 2021, which total R$ 3,531,800.00, payment of undue advantage was identified to the municipality manager, who used a third party to receive the suspicious amount.

The investigated may respond, to the extent of their responsibilities, for mounting in bidding waivers, active or passive corruption, in addition to money laundering and, if convicted, may serve sentences of more than 10 years in prison.

Regarding the name of the operation, it refers to the object of the investigation, a hospital bed (lectus in Latin).

There will be no press conference.