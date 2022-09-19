pictures show winner before kidnapping

Security cameras captured the last moments of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55, who died last week after being beaten during a kidnapping. The millionaire, who pocketed BRL 47.1 million after winning a Mega-Sena draw in 2020, left home early on Tuesday morning (13) to go to a bakery in the neighborhood where he lived, in Hortolândia (SP) .

Images taken at the establishment show Jonas paying for his purchases at the cashier. Then other security cameras recorded him returning home, drinking orange juice, one of the items he had purchased.

The man managed to get home safely, but he left soon after, after delivering a bag of bread to his sister, who lived with him. Other security cameras in the neighborhood spotted a black car passing Jonas, who made all the trips on foot.

According to the police, heard by TV Globo’s “Fantástico”, shown yesterday, the vehicle belonged to those suspected of kidnapping and killing the millionaire. Another image shows the same black car and a silver truck driving through the same stretch traveled by the victim.

For investigators, the two cars followed Jonas and captured him, in an area already out of reach of the cameras. The vehicles last appear on the recordings around 6:30 am. At that point, according to police, they had already kidnapped the victim.

Security camera footage obtained by police shows Jonas returning home in Hortolândia Image: TV Globo

About two hours later, the criminals tried to transfer R$ 3 million from the victim’s account in Campinas, about 20 kilometers from the kidnapping site, but were unable to do so.

In the morning of the following day, Jonas was found injured and unconscious in a junction of access to Rodovia dos Bandeirantes. He was taken to a hospital, but eventually died.

The case is investigated as extortion through kidnapping. The Civil Police have identified four suspects involved in the murder of Jonas. Two of them have already been arrested.

One of the suspects arrested is Rogério Espíndola, who has a police record for murder. He was detained in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP), about 35 kilometers from Hortolândia.

According to the investigation, the man was in one of the two vehicles that approached the victim. O UOL did not find the suspect’s defense. According to the police, Espíndola denies involvement in the crime.

“[Os criminosos] they were not prepared for this crime and made many mistakes,” said Kleber Altale, director of Deinter (Department of the Judiciary Police of São Paulo Interior) and one of the delegates responsible for the case.

Two cars, one black and one silver, would have participated in the capture of Jonas Image: TV Globo

Delegate Juliana Ricci, from DEIC (Division Specialized in Criminal Investigations), states that the four identified suspects were not related to the victim, but “were called [atraídos] for the Mega-Sena prize”.

“The criminals acted with extreme violence, even because they left the victim on the side of a highway, on a cold day. It was cruel,” said the official.

Another suspect identified and arrested is the account holder where the criminals sent a Pix with the victim’s money, worth R$18,000.