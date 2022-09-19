Plan refuses hospitalization and is ordered to reimburse expenses

The patient is not required to know in detail the conditions stipulated between the health plan and its accredited network. In addition, the lack of clarity regarding any restrictions on services or procedures violates basic rules of the Consumer Defense Code (CDC).

With this reasoning, the 5th Civil Panel of the Colégio Recursal de Santos upheld the innominate appeal of a man and sentenced Notre Dame Intermédica Saúde to reimburse him R$ 13,658.53. The amount refers to expenses paid by the author to the Hospital Casa de Saúde Guarujá, resulting from hospitalization for a period of seven days.

The health plan denied admission to the Casa de Saúde on the grounds that she is not accredited to the agreement. The defendant also stated in the answer that he provided an ambulance to remove the patient from the hospital in Guarujá, the city where the partner resides, to an establishment in its network, located in the neighboring municipality of Santos.

Judge Alexandre das Neves, from the Special Civil Court of Guarujá, dismissed the action. “It remains uncontroversial in the records that the author was admitted to a hospital outside the accredited network of his health plan”, he sentenced. The lawyer Geraldo de Souza Sobrinho appealed and reiterated the existence of a link between the defendant and the Casa de Saúde.

In the search for correct information regarding the accreditation or not of the Guarujá hospital, the judgment of the appeal was converted into a diligence. “The hospital that provides the services confirms the agreement and even sent the contract it maintains with the defendant”, stressed the rapporteur judge Dario Gayoso Júnior.

Based on this documentary evidence, Notre Dame Intermédica innovated in its defense and presented the argument that there was no urgency or emergency in the patient’s hospitalization, “abandoning the allegation that the hospital would not belong to its accredited network”, observed Gayoso.

According to the rapporteur, the contract between the plan and the Guarujá hospital is not shown to the beneficiaries and there is no evidence that the defendant informs, with the “clarity and emphasis that the Consumer Defense Code requires”, the alleged restriction that the service in this unit would only be urgent/emergency.

“Everything indicates that the defendant intended to transfer the patient because the hospital in Guarujá would have a higher cost than the hospital also accredited in Santos”, concluded Gayoso. The rapporteur’s vote was followed by judges Cláudio Teixeira Villar and Walter Luiz Esteves de Azevedo.

No moral damage

The amount to be reimbursed will be subject to monetary correction, from the date of payment made by the author to the hospital, and legal interest on late payment of 1% per month, counted from the date of service. Sobrinho also asked for the plan to be condemned for moral damage, but for the collegiate there was only “material damage for breach of contract”.

The lawyer narrated in the initial that the client was admitted to the Casa de Saúde Guarujá, on July 4, 2021, due to complications arising from Covid-19. The author had respiratory failure and severe chest pain, and immediate admission to this hospital was prescribed.

Still according to Sobrinho, given the lack of authorization for the hospitalization plan, the delay of several hours for sending an ambulance to remove the patient to Santos and the worsening of the clinical condition during this waiting period, “the author had no alternative but to assume all hospital expenses”.

In justifying the claim for compensation for moral damages, the lawyer stated that “the failure to provide the services directly affected the plaintiff’s psychological state, causing him great distress and anguish, mainly because he rigorously pays the monthly fees of the health plan, but felt helpless when he needed to use it”.

Process 1008789-49.2021.8.26.0223