Police arrest second suspect in death of Mega-Sena winner in Hortolândia

posted on 09/18/2022 16:19



(Credit: Social Media/Reproduction)

The police arrested this Sunday (18/9), a second person suspected of involvement in the death of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55 years old, winner of R$ 47.1 million in Mega-Sena, in 2020, in Hortolândia, countryside of São Paulo. Sao Paulo. Police said it is a 24-year-old transgender woman, known as Rebeca, but have not released other information so far. “She was taken to the jail at the Participatory Police Station in Piracicaba, where she remains detained,” the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) said in a statement.

To Estadão, the Santa Bárbara D’Oeste Civil Guard pointed out that a third person suspected of involvement was arrested this Sunday afternoon and sent to Piracicaba, where the crime is being investigated. The information has not yet been confirmed by the Civil Police.

The arrest took place with the support of the Civil Guard of Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, a municipality in the interior of São Paulo where the four investigated for the crime lived. On Saturday (17/9), Rogério de Almeida Spínola, 48 years old, was arrested.

The suspects were identified as Rogério de Almeida Spínola, Samuel Messias Pereira Batista, Marcos Vinicyus Sales de Oliveira, alias Vini, and Roberto Jeferson da Silva, alias Gordo. The police called for the temporary arrests of the four. The police officers also carried out search and seizure warrants at the addresses of the two investigated who own the vehicles used in the crime.

The investigation was based on images from different surveillance cameras, which recorded the approach and also the moment when the suspects went to the bank with the victim’s card. According to delegate Juliana Ricci, Dias was surrendered around 6 am on Tuesday, 9/13, in a place close to his home.

The vehicle used in the kidnapping, a silver S-10 pickup truck, was driven by a 22-year-old boy, with police records for embezzlement and receiving. He had left the prison system in September 2021. The action was supported by another vehicle, a black Fiesta, driven by a 38-year-old man with no criminal record.

Dias was taken to a bank branch in Campinas, in the same region. Criminals used your bank card and password to enable a phone app. With that, they were able to make two withdrawals in the amount of R$ 2 thousand and a transfer in the amount of R$ 18 thousand to the account of a third investigated, 24 years old.

The man arrested is 48 years old and has a series of stints with the police for crimes such as theft, murder, embezzlement and bodily harm. He, who served 15 years in prison and left the penitentiary in December last year, was located by the police in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste. The suspect denies involvement in the crime. The other three investigated are also from the city.

The victim was attacked and thrown on the banks of the Bandeirantes Highway. Dias was found alive, but he could not resist his injuries.