Police find José Dumont deposit for minors

During the search of José Dumont’s house, which resulted in his arrest in flagrante delicto for possession of child pornography, the police found a bank deposit receipt of R$1,000 for the 12-year-old boy who would be the victim of abuse by the actor.

According to the police, Dumont would have taken advantage of the prestige and recognition as an actor to attract the attention of the child, who had him as an idol. The investigation suggests that he developed a close relationship with the boy, offering money and gifts, taking advantage of the victim’s financial vulnerability to make advances, with kisses and intimate caresses on the victim.

This approach was recorded by security cameras, which served as the basis for the opening of the police investigation.

Confronted with the images of child pornography seized on his cell phone and on his personal computer, the actor said, in a statement given to the police, that they were work, forming part of a “study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters”.

He would play the role of an exploiter of minors in the soap opera “Todas Flores”, by Globoplay, but was fired after his arrest.

Police are now seeking to identify an alleged second victim of Dumont, mentioned in the search and seizure order by Judge Daniel Werneck Cotta.

In an excerpt from the decision, revealed by the newspaper Extra, Cotta cites two observations made by the investigating agents: “In his representation, the police authority justifies that the temporary arrest would be necessary ‘to identify another child of similar age to X. ( name of the child), potential victim of the investigated’ and that ‘It is important to investigate him, since several other children may have already been the suspect’s target. ‘”.

Dumont has also been investigated for pedophilia in Paraíba since 2013. Responsible for the complaint, the State Public Ministry intends to resume the investigation after the artist’s arrest in Rio de Janeiro.

The crime would have happened in 2009 in Cabedelo, where Dumont had an apartment. The documents that reached the press contain testimonies of two witnesses, who claim to have witnessed abuse by the actor against a group of boys. In the action that runs in the 1st Mixed Court of Cabedelo, in the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, he is indicted for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person.

The actor’s last work on TV had been Colonel Eudoro in “Nos Tempos do Imperador” (2021). He has been seen in Globo productions since he had the main role in the 1981 telefilm “Morte e Vida Severina”, and also participated in the original version of “Pantanal” on TV Manchete.

With a long screen career that dates back to the 1977 film “Lucio Flávio, o Passageiro da Agonia”, Dumont has also collected 21 national and international awards, including three Candangos for Best Actor in a Feature Film at the Festival de Brasília, two Kikitos for Best Actor and one for Supporting at the Gramado Festival, as well as equivalent awards at the festivals in Rio, Recife (Cine-PE), Miami (USA), Havana (Cuba) and Huelva (Spain).

