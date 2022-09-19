Post Malone crashes in concert and is hastily removed from the stage by paramedics; Watch the video

Post Malone gave a big scare to fans who watched him at a show last Saturday night, the 17th. It’s just that the rapper stumbled into a hole discovered during a performance in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, and had to be hurriedly removed by paramedics. The artist was singing circles when he fell into a gap in the center of the stage, used to lower the guitar, and was screaming in pain for a few minutes.

A person who was at the concert told TMZ that one of the singer’s legs was shaking uncontrollably. After being withdrawn, he asked the audience to wait while he tried to recover. Post Malone returned to the stage 15 minutes later to finish the performance, while holding his ribs to be able to sing.

after singing rockstar and Cooped Up, he thanked everyone present and apologized for what had happened. He still spent some time at the venue signing autographs before leaving the venue for good.

Several videos of the moment of the accident are circulating on social media. Post Malone has not yet commented on the matter. He has a show this Sunday, 18th, scheduled by Twelve Carat Tourbut information about a possible cancellation has not yet been released.