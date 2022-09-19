Post Malone is rushed to the rescue after having his ribs injured in an incident on stage: “It’s okay”

The artist has already spoken out and said that everything is fine and even promised a mega show when he returns to the venue.

A video circulating on the web has fans very worried. Singer Post Malone, who recently participated in the latest edition of Rock In Rio, fell off the stage in a performance and suffered several rib injuries. In the footage, it’s notable that the singer was walking across the stage when he fell into what looked like a “hole”, banging his ribs on a corner he had in the place.

The artist who is loved here in Brazil, was paralyzed for a few minutes and needed medical help. Post Malone withdrew from the place where he was performing, however, the artist surprised after being examined and returned to the stage to finish the show. After the incident, he underwent an X-ray, finding injuries to his ribs. Through social networks, the public questioned the reason for having a hole where the famous fell.

The artist spoke after being calmer and apparently well. With his ribs fractured, he emphasized that everything is fine with his health and that it was nothing more than a scare. “I just got back from the hospital. It’s okay, they gave me painkillers”. “We can keep rocking the tour“, said.

Later, he apologized and thanked the audience who were with him in his presentation. “I want to apologize to everyone at St. Louis and thank you. Next time I come to these parts, I’ll do a two-hour show to make up for it. Thanks for the support”concluded the artist.