Pouso Alegre loses to América-RN in the first leg of the Serie D final

photo: Canind Pereira / America-RN America beat Pouso Alegre 2-0 in Natal Pouso Alegre could not stand the pressure of América-RN and lost, by 2 to 0, in the first leg of the Serie D final of the Brazilian Championship, this Sunday (18/9), at Arena das Dunas, in Natal.

The World Cup stadium had an excellent crowd (30,261 people), which pushed the hosts. The goals of the game were scored by Tssio and Wallace Pernambucano.

With the result, the team from Rio Grande do Norte can lose by up to one goal in the return game and still win the competition cup.

Pouso will need the support of the crowd to attempt a historic comeback. The return game is scheduled for next Sunday (25/9), at 4 pm, at the Manduzo stadium, in Pouso Alegre.

Supported by the crowd, Amrica-RN opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the first half. Tssio took a risk from outside the area and counted on the deflection in the Minas Gerais team’s defense before the ball swelled the nets.

In the second half, goalkeeper Edson managed to save a penalty in the 35th minute, but the referee sent him back claiming that the defender was early. On the second beat, Wallace Pernambucano hit hard and scored the second for the northeastern team.

America-RN 2 x 0 Pouso Alegre

America-RN

Bruno; Everton (Juninho), dson, Jean Pierre, Aleff, Felipinho (Frank), Tssio (Maycon), Rmulo, Wallace (Maranho), Elvinho (Arajo) and Iago. technician: Leandro Sena

Happy landing

Edson, Nandinho, Thuram, Gldson, Foguinho, Matheus, Ingro (Danilo), Iago (Alison), Paraba, Victor and Marcos (Jhonatan). technician: Paulo Roberto Santos

Place: Arena das Dunas, in Natal

Date and time: Sunday (18/9), at 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Reason: Serie D final first leg

referee: Rodrigo Jose Pereira de Lima (PE)

Auxiliaries: Francisco Chaves Bezerra Junior (PE), Karla Renata Cavalcanti de Santana (PE), Nairon Pereira de Lira (PE), Edilene Freire da Silva (RN)

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Auxiliaries: Clovis Amaral da Silva (PE) and Italo Medeiros de Azevedo (RN)

public: 30,261 paying

Income: BRL 565,655