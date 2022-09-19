Presenter lives in the largest mansion in Brazil, even with a hangar

Images of a RedeTV partner’s mansion! Amilcare Dallevo Jr. and presenter Daniela Albuquerque are publicized and surprise internet users

That the famous have beautiful mansions that leave everyone drooling, everyone knows, however, considered the largest mansion in Brazil, is the residence where they live. the partner of RedeTV! Amilcare Dallevo Jr. and presenter Daniela Albuquerque.

A video released on an app recently shows aerial images of the mansion that surprised Brazil. RedeTV partner’s property! Amilcare and presenter Daniela Albuquerque.

The beautiful mansion is located in the Alphaville region, in a prime area of ​​Greater São Paulo. Famous like: Rodrigo Faro, Luan Santana, Wanessa Camargo, Fábio Jr., Simone Mendes (from the former duo with Simaria) and the former player Cafu, are some of the great artists who also have mansions in the place.

A surprising fact about the couple’s mansion is that the helicopters have reserved space on the property, with a hangar for up to four aircraft. The parking lot has space for 50 vehicles. Spa, cinema for 50 people, ballroom, 18 rooms, 14 bathrooms and beautiful swimming pools.

Great impact on social media

After the video was released, many netizens left their opinions about the mansion of Amilcare Dallevo Jr. and Daniela Albuquerque.

“It’s a lot of inequality!”, wrote Valdehy Ferreira. “The first thing I think about is: ‘It must be a lot of work to clean it’”, joked internet user Rafael J. Azevedo. “If there were 300 people to build, it would be 200 to clean. Pelamor”, reacted Luanda Mayra. “My curiosity is to know how many employees he has in the house and how much he pays for energy and water”, observed one user. “And to clean?”, asked another person.

Birthday party inside the mansion

Recently, presenter Daniela Albuquerque turned 40 and threw a big birthday party. The party was held inside the couple’s mansion. See some clicks: