Presenter of RedeTV! announces end of program

Presenter spoke openly about the end of her program on RedeTV!

Aline Prado is one of the most prominent presenters today. TV network!, but soon it will go off the air. The fact is that the “Bom Dia Você” did not hit and will be replaced by a new program commanded by Ronnie Von, recently hired by the broadcaster. The variety show, which airs from Monday to Friday and had its debut at the beginning of May, running until the end of this month.

+ “There is no way to leave the flame burning forever”, a sentence by Juliana Paes, after 18 years of union, surprised

In a recent interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, RedeTV! was asked about the outcome of the attraction and made a statement: “’Bom Dia Você’ was more than a variety show. When I was there alone, I turned it into a program about love, inclusion and acceptance. I took a light word there and full of optimism”, said the presenter.

+ Estrela da Globo, after discovering a cancer diagnosis, has fought a hard battle against the disease; know who

Asked what she will miss the most, Alinne Prado was incisive in answering that it will be the contact with the public: “This exchange with the public, the daily contact with my makeup artist Kaky, with my beloved team… But it lasted as long as I had that last there. And my verb will continue to echo in other places in an even more forceful way”, claimed the presenter.

Larissa Manoela, after 2 months of dating a Globo actor, declares herself in textão: “Up and down” On Sunday with Huck, Lívia Andrade bets on a provocative dress and boldly shocks: “Beautiful and outrageous” Why the mansion that was Gloria Menezes and Tarcísio in a soap opera shocked by being on sale for 55 million; shocking photos

+ Panties and gorgeous body to die for: Renata Fan is perhaps the most beautiful woman in Brazil and photos clearly prove it

Regarding the challenges he faced, he highlighted that he received a low audience, even so, he managed to raise the numbers: “We used to get the dash program daily and we constantly increased the audience. The team got involved, hugged me and protected me. I formed a ‘dream team’ there, with countless challenges overcome”, analyzed Alinne.