Prince Harry is devastated by removal of symbol on military attire

Prince Harry participated on Saturday (17/9) in the 15-minute vigil with his brother, William, and six cousins ​​around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. At first, the Duke of Sussex would not wear the military attire, having abdicated royal duties in 2020. Given the buzz around the subject, King Charles III authorized the youngest to wear the outfit, but on one condition.

Harry had to remove the ER symbol from his uniform, short for Elizabeth Regina, his grandmother’s name. As a source revealed to The Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex was “devastated”. The prince’s brother, William kept the detail in the costume. “He is heartbroken. Removing your grandmother’s initials seems very intentional,” the unnamed informant confided.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Brothers William and Harry led the six cousins ​​to their paternal grandmother’s coffinAaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren arrive to hold the vigilAaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Prince William Prince William stood in front of the coffinAndy Hall-WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II coffin The eight grandchildren stood next to the coffin of the monarch Elizabeth IIYui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Queen Elizabeth II’s Grandchildren Mount Vigil At Westminster Hall Harry with Princess Beatrice and JamesAaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie End of tribute to grandmother Andy Hall-WPA Pool/Getty Images 0

According to the British tabloid The Mirror, the fact that Harry was forced to remove the symbol is an intentional contempt. The initials are traditionally paraded only by members who work in the service of the monarch. Namely, the Duke of Sussex stopped acting on behalf of his grandmother when he decided to step down from high-ranking royal roles. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the monarchy in search of financial independence.

vigil

As per protocol, William stood in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, while the Duke of Sussex stood at her feet. During the vigil, the Prince of Wales was flanked by cousins ​​Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, children of Princess Anne. Harry, on the other hand, was accompanied by four cousins, namely, Beatrice and Eugenie, both heirs of Prince Andrew; and Louise Windsor and James, the offspring of the queen’s youngest, Edward.

“The grandchildren, at the invitation of the King, are very eager to pay their respects, just as their parents did the night before,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained in a statement regarding the vigil. Queen Elizabeth II died on the 8th, leaving four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was 96 years old and reigned seven decades at the head of the British throne.

