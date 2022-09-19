Prince William will receive billionaire inheritance; check fortune value

King Charles III assumed the highest post in the monarchy and inherited a fortune of around €425 million from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. To your son and first in line to the throne, the prince williamthe new monarch leaves the Duchy of Cornwall.

Created by King Edward III in 1337, the duchy comprises 567 square kilometers of land and property, most of it in southwest England. The new property makes William the biggest landowner in the country.

Valued at R$6.2 billion, a large part of its profit is used to finance public, private and charitable activities. In the last year, the profit generated by the property was 23 million pounds (R$ 137.32 million).

The Oval cricket ground in central London is one of the properties in the portfolio. The site has been leased by the Surrey County Cricket Club since 1874. Also on the list are Dartmoor Prison and a garden center in Lostwithiel, Cornwall.

The prince and his wife Catherine also inherit a residential development project in Nansledan, a development with 4,000 houses and a main street that is expected to take three decades to complete.

Inheritance of Charles III

The new British king inherits the Duchy of Lancaster, another huge private estate of commercial, agricultural and residential property. Charles III also starts to hold, even if symbolically, the assets of the monarchy institution, such as land, jewelry and works of art.

Another source of income for the monarch is the annual sovereign grant from the UK Treasury, corresponding to 15% of Crown Treasury profits. The private fortune left by his mother is around 425 million euros (R$ 2.198 billion).