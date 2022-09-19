Princess Charlotte cries during the wake of great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II | TV & Famous

The heart squeezes! 😥 On the morning of this Monday, 9/19, the funeral of the Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, England. The little ones, and future successors to the throne, Charlotte and George were part of the ceremony and the little one couldn’t stand the emotion and came to crying seeing her great-grandmother’s coffin being placed inside the car and taken to Windsor Castle, where the burial will take place.
King Charles emotional at the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II — Photo: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Image
The monarch’s son and current King of England, Charles also couldn’t hold back the crying and got emotional during his mother’s wakeQueen Elizabeth II.
Anyone who likes to follow the royal family, or has watched the series “The Crown”, knows that the queen had an intense passion for horses. To honor the great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte wore a simple horseshoe-shaped diamond broochsymbolizing Queen Elizabeth II’s love for the animal.
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horses, Princess Charlotte wears a horseshoe brooch — Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson