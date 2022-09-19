Princess Charlotte wears accessory in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral | fashion & beauty

Small details that mean a lot! On the morning of this Monday, 9/19, the funeral of the Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, England. As a way of honoring the monarch, some members of the royal family make use of symbolic accessories.

THE Princess Charlottedaughter of Kate Middleton and William, and third in line to the throne, wore a diamond horseshoe brooch to honor her grandmother’s love of horses.

See the brooch in the photo below! 👇🐎

2 of 3 In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horses, Princess Charlotte wears a horseshoe brooch — Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horses, Princess Charlotte wears a horseshoe brooch — Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Meghan Markle wears earrings given by the Queen

Who also paid a discreet tribute to Queen Elizabeth through accessories was Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex wore the pearl and diamond earring given to her by the Queen. She had already worn the jewel during the monarch’s burial ceremony last Wednesday, 14/9, at Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. See the play below! 👇

3 of 3 Meghan Markle wears a pearl earring given by Queen Elizabeth II – Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong Meghan Markle wears a pearl earring given by Queen Elizabeth II – Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong