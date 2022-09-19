Princess Charlotte wears brooch in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

This morning the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey in England, and Princess Charlotte, 7, wore a brooch in honor of the monarch, according to People magazine.

The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton wore a horseshoe-shaped diamond brooch on the left side of her black coat to honor her great-grandmother’s love of horses. The brooch was presented to the princess by Queen Elizabeth II herself.

This was the first time Charlotte wore significant jewelry. In addition, the princess was wearing a hat, also for the first time, customary for British women at formal events.

The late queen was known to use her collection of brooches and royal jewelry for sentimental purposes, or as a diplomatic gesture on trips abroad.

the funeral

After a five-day public wake at Westminster Hall in London, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried today.

The monarch’s coffin left Westminster at 10:44 am (6:44 am ET) in the royal navy carriage, accompanied by 142 sailors.

The procession was led by King Charles III and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne. Behind them were Princes William and Harry.

At the church, Elizabeth’s coffin was followed by the King, his brothers, Queen Consort Camilla, Princes William and Harry accompanied by their wives and Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle entered together.

The event ended at 12pm London time with two minutes of silence in honor of the monarch.