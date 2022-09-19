PSG beat Lyon with Neymar assist and Messi goal

PSG visited Lyon, in a match valid for the eighth round of the French Championship, and won 1-0. The winning goal was scored by Messi, with Neymar assisting the Argentine to score.

With the result, Neymar and Messi’s team ends the round in the isolated leadership of the tournament, after Olympique de Marseille’s 1-1 draw against Rennes.

PSG’s focus is now on the match on October 1st, when they host Nice, also for the French Championship. On the 5th, the confrontation is against Benfica, for the Champions League.

John Textor in the stadium

Botafogo owner, John Textor followed this Sunday’s match at the stadium. The American businessman became Lyon’s majority shareholder in June this year.

Messi scores

Even playing away from home, PSG was the one who went on the attack and opened the scoring just four minutes into the first half. Messi took advantage of Neymar’s touch to hit with precision, without any chance for goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Lyon improves

After twenty minutes of playing below, mainly on the offensive side, the hosts accelerated the pace and improved in the match. In the 20th minute, Lacazette appeared free in the area and headed hard, sweeping the ball off the left post of Donnarumma.

PSG in control

Lyon came close to tying the match in the first half, but the visiting team gave up less space in the second half. In addition, Paris Saint-Germain managed to hold the ball more in the attacking field

Lopes saves

Paris came very close to extending the score in the 26th minute of the second half. Neymar received in the middle of the area, the Brazilian kicked well, but goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made a great save to avoid the goal.