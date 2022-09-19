Queen’s death will take around 800 brands to change labels; understand | Economy

About 800 food and beverage brands will have to withdraw their actual product certificates. They will lose the right to the Royal Warrant, a document that authorizes the use of the royal coat of arms on labels so that they can be supplied to British royalty. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the guarantee to use the royal coat of arms was cancelled.

Among the brands are Heinz, Twinings, Bollinger, Cadbury, Marmite, in addition to Coca-Cola, Tanqueray Gordon & Co, Martini and Johnnie Walker. They will have to remove the coat of arms of Queen Elizabeth II from the labels and packaging after her death.

2 of 4 Gin Tanqeray is one of the products that bear the coat of arms of the queen — Photo: Disclosure Gin Tanqeray is one of the products that bear the coat of arms of the queen — Photo: Disclosure

The royal coat of arms features the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four followed by the words “by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen”.

Brands will now have to prove to King Charles III that the royal family regularly uses their products if they want to have the distinction back on their packaging. About 30 Royal Warrants are granted and 30 are excluded each year.

According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA), “Applicants must also demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.”

Some 620 companies, including Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Barbour, Burberry, Boots, Clarins, Molton Brown, Hunter and Mappin & Webb, which have received permission from Queen Elizabeth II, have two years to remove the royal coat of arms from products.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association said these companies will be able to apply again, this time to King Charles, but they must prove that they “have been providing goods or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the royal families for at least five years out of the last seven.”

3 of 4 Heinz Catchup is another product that will have to remove the Queen’s coat of arms — Photo: Disclosure Ketchup Heinz is another product that will have to remove the coat of arms of the queen — Photo: Disclosure

Understand the Royal Warrants

To get the Queen’s seal of approval, the company must have been doing business with the royal family for at least five years. Other businesses have the coat of arms, such as goldsmiths and jewelers, wine-selling companies, wheel, weapon and glove manufacturers, in addition to tailoring.

Virtually all types of goods and services are covered by Royal Warrants, from charcoal toothpaste, brass to cookies, perfume to pest control. There are paint and wallpaper manufacturers and suppliers, decorators and restorers for the Crown Estate.

There are also tech companies, fashion brands, cybersecurity experts and luxury car brands.

Warranties not only cover what the royal family needs, but also what a business needs, so there are providers of agricultural and engineering services, as well as the technology that supports big business.

4 of 4 Other products that received the British royal seal — Photo: Disclosure/Sainsbury Other products that received the British royal seal — Photo: Disclosure/Sainsbury

These companies have been recognized with the royal seal since the Middle Ages – initially in the form of a royal charter, the oldest was granted by Henry II to the Company of Weavers in 1155.