Queen’s favorite son Andrew speaks for the first time about his mother’s death

Prince Andrew has spoken out for the first time about the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Using Buckingham Palace’s official Instagram account, the Duke of York posted a photo of Betinha, as the sovereign is affectionately known in Brazil, holding him when he was a baby.

He wrote a short speech for the monarch, who passed away on the 8th of this month. Calling her “Mummy,” as the Queen preferred, Andrew wrote that the public’s commotion shows how essential Elizabeth’s service was to the people of London. The Duke also stressed that all the work and generosity of his mother will never be forgotten.

“Your Majesty, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve you. Mother of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our country is unique and singular; people show love and respect in so many different ways and I know you have sought to honor such respect,” she wrote.

pedophilia accusation

Andrew’s participation in his mother’s wake made some people uncomfortable. Last year, the Duke was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The woman claims that Elizabeth’s son abused her when she was just 17.

Despite not having admitted guilt or apologizing to the victim, the parties signed an agreement worth R$84 million to end the process. Due to the lawsuit brought against him in the United States, Andrew lost his royal and military titles.

During the queen’s coffin procession, Elizabeth’s youngest was unable to wear his military uniform to accompany him – like the other royal members. At the solemn vigil for the monarch, however, there was an exception for him to wear the costume as a “sign of respect for his mother who died peacefully at age 96 at Balmoral Castle”.

See the full publication

Read the full text:

“Dear mother, mother, majesty, three in one.

Your Majesty, it was an honor and a privilege to serve you.

Mother of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our country is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you have sought to honor such respect.

Mom, your love for a child, your compassion, your care and your trust I will treasure forever. I found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, without limits or restraint. I will miss your observations, advice and humor. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will always hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will happily follow those close to you as my guide.

God save the king”