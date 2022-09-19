Queen’s son was harassed in funeral procession – Metro World News Brasil

During the transfer of the body of Queen Elizabeth II this week, many ceremonies were attended by her children. On Monday, the 12th, Anne, Edward and Andrew followed their mother’s coffin in a funeral ceremony as it was being carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles.

The procession, which appeared to be solemn, had an incident: a man shouted to Prince Andrew “Andrew, you are a sick old man”.

Prince Andrew is the Queen’s third child and, rumor has it, has always been her favorite. According to Sky News, the 22-year-old was arrested on a “violation of the peace” charge shortly after screaming.

Allegation of sexual abuse

In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre (formerly known as Virginia Roberts) sued Prince Andrew in New York, United States, for sexually abusing her when she was 17.

At the time, in an interview with People, she said: “Today my lawyer filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the lawsuit details, I was trafficked into and sexually abused by him.”

Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of having sexually abused her between 1999 and 2002. Prince Andrew allegedly forced her to have sex with him three times when she was 17. She alleges that she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who has since been convicted and died in prison, and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew.

After months of trial in New York court, Prince Andrew’s lawyers reached an agreement with Virginia earlier this year and she sought damages of $12 million. At the time, Andrew asked for help from Prince Charles who lent him this money.

Loss of real titles

The month before the trial began, Buckingham Palace stripped Andrew of his military titles, which is why he was the only one of the Queen’s children not wearing a military uniform during the procession.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time.

“The Duke of York will continue to hold no public office and is defending this case as a private citizen.” Andrew’s public duties and royal charities were redistributed to other members of the royal family and he stopped wearing the His Royal Highness style.

Let’s remember that this is one of Andrew’s few public appearances since his BBC interview in 2019, when he spoke about his friendship with Epstein and that he was very poorly regarded by critics.