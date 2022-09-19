Quina had no winners and accumulates at R$ 6.4 million

O Quina’s contest 5951 Accumulated, Caixa Econômica Federal held the draw last night, Friday (16), but there were no winners in the edition. The prize that was just over R$ 5.2 million accumulated and is now estimated at R$ 6.4 million for the next draw.

Dozens drawn: 07, 21, 33, 47 and 68. Send on whatsapp


There were no 5 hits from Quina, but, according to data released by Caixa, 81 bets made the court and each of them will pocket a prize worth BRL 5,619.28.

hitsqty hittersAward
50BRL 0.00
481BRL 5,619.28
36,782BRL 63.91
two154,920BRL 2.79

Quina’s next draw is scheduled for tomorrow (17). The 5952 contest will be broadcast live on the internet through the bank’s official YouTube channel.

How to play in Quina?

At Quina you can bet up to 5 numbers and you can compete for millionaire prizes. You can also let the system pick the numbers for you on Surpresinha and/or continue your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests on Teimosinha.


Caixa Online Lotteries

You can also place your bet at lottery houses and banking correspondents or online through the Caixa’s official betting site Federal Economics and if luck is on your side, you will be the next winner.

probabilities

What is the probability of winning at Quina?

In Quina, you have 1 chance in 24,040,016 to hit the jackpot and cash in that big jackpot to take a vacation with your family with a pocket full.

Tip of the day for Quina

O guess of the day for Quina is 29, 31, 43, 75, 76. It is worth remembering that this combination was generated especially for you. So share on Whatsapp only to your most trusted friends.

See the results of other lotteries:

