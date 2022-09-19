Rain does not prevent public from enjoying Salvador Fest this Sunday (18)

Published on 09/18/2022 at 18:19 Joílson César/Bnews Beatriz Araújo

Not even the rain prevented the public from enjoying the Salvador Fest, which takes place this Sunday (18), at the Parque de Exposições in Salvador. The event, which reaches its 15th edition, has at least 24 attractions divided between three stages. Considered the biggest party with colored shirts, the Salvador Fest returned to the show schedule in the Bahian capital, proving that it is still a tradition for the Salvadoran public.

Until 6 pm, great names of Brazilian music had already passed through the Main Stage, such as Wesley Safadão, Ludmilla, Léo Santana, Parangolé, Timbalada and Lincoln, who opened the schedule of shows. On the Pagotrap Stage, artists such as A Dama, 7Kssio, Lá Fúria, O Kanalha, as well as other great names in the Bahian pagoda have already performed.

Even today, the public will be able to enjoy the sound of artists such as Jorge and Mateus, Alok, Pedro Sampaio and Thiago Aquino, on the Main Stage. On the Pagotrap Stage, the joy is still on account of Maneirinho, Oh Polêmico, O Poeta, Felipe Ret, Xamã and Hariel.

The party also has services such as a medical clinic, ostensible internal and external policing, as well as a food court, bars and even masseuses.

According to Salvador Fest producer Marcelo Britto, the event should reach an audience of up to 50,000 people. In addition, the businessman stated that the event already has a date to take place in 2023.

