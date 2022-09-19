Rare 50 banknote is being sold for R$ 4 thousand: how to exchange it?

It’s not just the rare R$50 banknote that’s worth a note. That being said as there are other specific lots that are also worth good money.

To the surprise of many Brazilians, several forgotten notes and coins are worth a good deal of money. An example of this is the case of a rare R$50 banknote that is being highly sought after by collectors – who pay R$4,000 for it. Amazing, isn’t it? Below, check out what makes this note so special. Also, check to see if there are any other notes or coins that could be worth money that you might not even know about.

what has the rare R$50 banknote?

In short, the rarity with few units in circulation has a very important difference from the others: its issuance occurred without the traditional phrase “God be praised”. And so, that flaw made the rare R$50 banknote a coveted goal.

THE Rare R$50 banknotes became even more valuable after the Central Bank ordered the withdrawal of most of them from circulation. In addition to the detail, there is another factor that values ​​the specimen: its state of conservation.

Rare banknotes and coins

Furthermore, it is not just the rare R$50 banknote that is worth a note. That being said as there are other specific lots that are also worth good money. An example of this is banknotes manufactured outside the country, or with the signature of a certain authority. Below, see some examples:

Note of BRL 1 : taken out of circulation in 2006, the R$1 banknote can cost R$275.

: taken out of circulation in 2006, the R$1 banknote can cost R$275. Note of BRL 5 : Units of a batch of R$5 bills that have an asterisk in front of the serial number can cost up to R$2,000.

: Units of a batch of R$5 bills that have an asterisk in front of the serial number can cost up to R$2,000. Note of BRL 10 : issued in 2000 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil, the R$10 plastic notes cost up to R$150.

: issued in 2000 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil, the R$10 plastic notes cost up to R$150. Currency of BRL 0.50: the copy minted without the 0 after the 5, is worth up to R$ 1.8 thousand in the market.

the copy minted without the 0 after the 5, is worth up to R$ 1.8 thousand in the market. Currency of BRL 1: the 2016 Olympic coin collection, made in Brazil, has values ​​between R$8 and R$300, depending on the model.

