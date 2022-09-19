Record star shoots Regina Casé

Fabíola Reipert talks about Regina Casé in an interview and detonates that the presenter would be something else behind the cameras

During an interview on a podcast, the journalist Fabiola Reipert was asked who would be for her, the most unfriendly famous in Brazil. The journalist and Record star, who doesn’t speak her tongue, was already very direct and sent it in the can. “There isn’t one anymore. There are many like that, right?! But a person that everyone knows, a journalist who follows this artistic medium, other celebrities, fans… Regina Case huh?”.

“She’s a person that, she’s kind of, everybody knows in between, that she fakes, is a false sympathy, turned off the camera, frowned. He is a person I can mention there”, emphasized Fabíola Reipert about Regina Casé. Fabíola’s statement surprised many people, including the presenters of the PodCast.

In another moment, the presenter of Record shot: “The person wants to be famous, earns money with fame, the dream was to be famous when he was anonymous, then after he becomes famous he becomes unsympathetic”.

Still in the interview, the journalist also talked about actress Christiane Torloni. “Christiane Torloni is very sour there behind the scenes,” said Record journalist Fabíola.

Presenter compares look with Alanis Guillen backstage

Regina Case and Alanis Guillen, Juma, from the soap opera Pantanal, had a moment of relaxation backstage. In a publication on social networks, the two actresses played with their looks, showing their hair, nails and even eyelashes.

"Who do you think is more natural: Zoé or Juma?", asked Regina, referring to the character who lives in "All the Flowers" ​​and Alanis in "All the Flowers"