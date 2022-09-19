Referee registers in the summary reason for expelling Abel, from Palmeiras: “Everything against us, c…” | palm trees

According to the document, the coach even said to assistant Bruno Boschilia (Fifa-PR) “you are a disgrace”. He received the yellow card initially and then took the second, being sent off in stoppage time.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Summary of Palmeiras x Santos explains expulsion of Abel Ferreira — Photo: Reproduction Summary of Palmeiras x Santos explains expulsion of Abel Ferreira – Photo: Reproduction

– I was expelled as a result of the second yellow card, after being informed by assistant 1 Bruno Boschilia that the aforementioned coach went towards it, affronting and shouting repeatedly the following words: “it’s all against us damn it, always in doubt against us fucking.” I inform that the coach, after being expelled, returned towards assistant 1, in a rude and offensive way, uttering the following words: “fuck you, you are a disgrace, everything against us, damn it” – says the referee on the score sheet.

Abel Ferreira has had a turbulent relationship with the referee since he arrived in Brazil at the end of 2020. He is the coach with the most cards in Brazilian football: 35, with 30 yellow cards and five red cards.

After the match, the Verdão commander was asked about the reasons that made him get angry on the sidelines, but he says he will no longer talk about refereeing.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Santos — Photo: César Greco Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Santos — Photo: César Greco

– My expulsion, I will make a pact with you. I’ll stop talking about the referees, I’ve said everything I need to. Whenever they ask me about the referee, I will avoid talking, because it’s not worth it – he replied.

Abel will have to serve suspension in the game on the 28th, against Atlético-MG. In addition to him, are out, suspended: Gustavo Gómez, Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino and Danilo. Weverton, called up by the Brazilian national team, also has a chance to stay out.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧