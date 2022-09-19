Religious community leaders denounced for slave labor and torture: ‘Hell’ | Fantastic

In 2021, 49.6 million people were living in slavery around the world. That is: one in every 150 people. Of this total, 12% are children, and half are victims of sexual exploitation. Those figures are part of a report the International Labor Organization released this week.

In Brazil, leaders of a religious group with no connection to any church were arrested, accused of having enslaved and tortured their followers for nearly 30 years.. They are also being investigated for sexual crimes against minors.

Words that are in Genesis, the beginning of the Bible, were rewritten in a notebook that narrates a little of the life in the Lucas Community, a religious community in the interior of the Amazon. Among the Bible verses, the leaves also hid secrets that are only now beginning to be revealed.

The first residents of the community left Ananindeua, metropolitan region of Belém, in 1995.

“We used to meet there, in a church near Belém. So, the idea came up of buying an area for us to form a community where we could raise our children away from corruption, away from everything”, says electrician Aderson Silva Conceição, who was 17 at the time.

Those who joined the community sold their real estate and other assets, and the money “was given away, all deposited in Pastor Ailson’s hand,” says Aderson.. Any profit that came in from the sale of fish and the production of furniture would go to a cashier managed by him and two other spiritual leaders, Domingos Sousa dos Santos and Rogério Almeida da Cunha.

The three would buy the items needed for survival and distribute them evenly among everyone, and Lucas Community also created a bar in the city of Tucuruí, where members worked without earning a salary. For the rest of the community, the report is one of penury.

A woman arrived in the community at the age of 15 and had two children there, who report what their routine was like.. They say they just learned to memorize Bible verses and handle weapons.

“Since we were little, we worked a lot with heavy work. From 12 years on, it got even heavier. It was mandatory. If we weren’t going to do it, it was corrective”, says the first child, speaking anonymously. “I had to knock, understand? Tied up and catch, catch, catch, catch. The person pissed himself and was beaten and there was nothing he could do.”

The second brother, also on condition of anonymity, tells what they were beaten.

“With a big batten, you know? Wooden. But she wasn’t just one person. There were about five, seven people to beat, or else their own friends were forced to do it. And they said that was punishment from God.”

Notes in the Lucas Community notebooks suggest that the role of women there was to serve men. Some of them were able to marry more than one woman, including teenagers, according to the whistleblowers.

The pages also mix Bible teachings with notes on sexual practices. The leader Domingos had a role in the sexual initiation of the girls, according to the whistleblowers.. After threatening to go to the Guardianship Council, two mothers managed to get their children out of the community.

In 2020, the first complaint against the Lucas Community reached the authorities. And it started with a boy who managed to escape to Maranhão. He would be gay and, therefore, would have suffered more aggressions than the others.

The second of the children released by the mother tells how he would define the Lucas Community: “Man, the hell…”.

After seven depositions, a major operation was organized in July this year and five people identified as the community leaders were arrested. Among them, Domingos Sousa dos Santos and Rogério Almeida da Cunha, who had become the main leader after Ailson’s death.at the end of last year.

All were denounced by the MPF for the crimes of slave labor and torture, and the police are still investigating allegations of sexual crimes.. If convicted of the crimes of torture and slave labor, each one can be sentenced to 90 years.

Fantástico located another six people who left the community and never filed a complaint. All of them told what they witnessed or suffered: slave labor, torture and sexual crimes.

Even with the arrest of the leaders during the operation, the community remains in the same place. To try to understand how people are living there now, the Fantástico team went therenot knowing if it would be received or how. Watch the full report in the video above, with reports and images.

