Research finds popular drink reduces diabetes risk

If you are concerned about the risk of developing diabetes, you can bet on a drink that is widely consumed around the world. According to new studies, people who drink tea throughout the day, at least four mugs, are 17% less likely to develop the disease.

But that’s not true of any tea. According to scientists at Wuhan University in China, the findings apply to black, green or oolong (a traditional Chinese tea) varieties. The study followed more than a million participants for an average of ten years to reach a conclusion.

Drinking tea significantly reduces the risk of diabetes

Scientists credit the benefit to flavonoids, which have antioxidant action and keep cells healthy, helping to absorb sugar.

The study’s lead author, Xiaying Li of Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China, describes the results as “exciting.”

“They suggest that people can do something as simple as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” she says in a statement.

Benefit only in high doses

For this study, data from 19 surveys involving 1,076,311 volunteers in eight countries were analyzed. They report that drinking one to three cups a day reduced the risk of diabetes by just four percent. However, people who drank four or more saw that number increase significantly to 17%.

Four or more cups of tea can reduce diabetes risk by 17%

Our findings suggest that drinking tea is beneficial in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, but only in high doses – at least four cups a day,” says Li. “It is possible that specific components of tea, such as polyphenols, could lower blood glucose levels, but a sufficient amount of these bioactive compounds may be needed to be effective,” she adds.