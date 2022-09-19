Revenue of R$ 1.5 million; Loss of BRL 300 thousand

After having other businesses, Wagner Alexandre, 34, invested R$80,000 to open Pimp Burger in Curitiba in 2017. In 2021, the company, which has two units of its own in the city, earned BRL 1.5 million, but ended the year with a loss of BRL 300,000.

“When I opened Pimp Burger in 2017 I didn’t have a structured business plan. The hamburger was doing well, but whenever I ran out of money I took out loans. The business was bleeding, but I didn’t see it,” he says.

With the arrival of the pandemic, the situation worsened. Invoicing dropped 40%, and debts continued. “I was in default, without credit, with accounts in the red, and a profit of around 2%, a danger for any business”, he says. Until he hired a financial advisor in February 2021. “It was the last way out to save my company. He got the bills up to date, but the pandemic almost took my business,” he says.

Alexandre says that the first four months were the most difficult, as he had to cut costs (cut discount coupons, dry the motoboys, negotiate terms and prices with suppliers) and even sell two family cars, to inject money into the company.

Afterwards, the business reached the “break-even point” (when income and expenses are equal) and, at the end of the year, it was already in the black, but Alexandre still had a debt of R$ 300 thousand to pay, which was paid in installments by a year. This year, Pimp Burger is in “good financial health,” he says. From January to August, the billing was R$ 812 thousand; and the profit of 12%.

For him, having a structured and planned medium and long-term business plan is essential for any business. “This way it becomes clearer to know the chances of the business to prosper”, he declares.

Last June, Alexandre started selling Pimp Burger franchises, with an initial investment of R$ 199,000. The amount includes franchise fee, working capital, architectural design, furniture and fixtures.

First business: cell phone parts store

In 2006, after taking a technical course as a car electrician and automotive accessories, Alexandre worked for two years in a car stereo installation shop. From the age of 19 to 23, he was a warehouse assistant at a fabric store, then became a salesperson and then became a manager.

Wanting to have his own business, he opened a small cell phone parts store in 2010. He left the company four months later and, as part of the termination, took a number of products. In 2012, he started a Mastertech company to resell these parts. He and his former partner (Juliano Frison) even had two stores. In 2017, he sold his share to his partner.

Loan with girlfriend and ex-partner

To open Pimp Burger, Alexandre gathered the R$40,000 from the termination of another partnership he had and borrowed another R$40,000: R$10,000 with his then-girlfriend (now wife), Malu Bianchini, and R$30,000. with Frison, friend and former partner. He says he paid off the debt with the two in 2018.

Alexandre spent another R$ 110 thousand in installments to buy equipment and furniture for the place. In February 2022, his friend Moacir Júnior joined the company, and the second store was opened, in Curitiba.

Pimp Burger is Alexandre’s second business in the hamburger business. Before, from 2015 to 2017, he was a partner at Motha Focka Hamburgueria.

Burger at R$5 on opening day

On the opening day of Pimp Burger, Alexandre carried out a marketing campaign: any hamburger for R$5. “I ordered 300 meats, 300 buns and 150 liters of draft beer, all on spun, only on the basis of the trust of my suppliers. It was full. I sold 854 snacks that day,” he says.

Today, Pimp Burger has 14 burger options on the menu. The best seller is El Cabron (bread, 150g beef burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon and house mayonnaise), which costs R$27.90.

Lack of financial planning is a mistake

Samuel Souza, business consultant at Sebrae-SP, says that a big mistake in any business is the lack of financial planning. “In general, within the business plan, it is worth getting into debt if it is to make investments in the company; and not to pay debts”, he declares.

For the consultant, the previous experiences of the Pimp Burger owner can help him to manage more efficiently today. “For that, he needs to learn from his mistakes.”

Another key tip is to know your business costs well in order to correctly price the product, and also know your profit margin. Any action to attract or retain the customer, such as a promotion, loyalty card, coupon or gift, must be part of your business strategy. “There is no such thing as a free lunch. He needs to know where this expense will come from. For that, he can reduce his internal cost, to produce more with less, or even reduce his profit margin”, he says.

Souza says that the hamburger market is competitive. “It’s essential to have a differential to catch the customer’s eyes. It can be both the food itself, as well as the good service, the instagrammable decoration, the fair prices”, he says.

The consultant also says that it is necessary to be aware of trends in the food market. “New customers enter the market all the time, with different profiles and requirements. Therefore, you need to think about options for this new audience.”

