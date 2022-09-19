September 19, 2022 | 12:00 pm

Revenue will now require proof of transactions via PIX

An agreement published in April should change the way Brazilians deal with Pix. In it, the Federal Revenue requests banks and institutions that, in addition to informing transactions carried out with cards, debit and credit, also detail transactions via PIX and retroactively to January 2022. ICMS agreement nº 50 was published on the day April 7th.

The document “amends ICMS Agreement nº 134/16, which provides for the provision of information provided by financial and payment institutions, whether or not part of the Brazilian Payment System, regarding transactions with debit, credit, store, transfer of resources, electronic transactions of the Instant Payment System and other electronic payment instruments, carried out by legal entities registered in the National Register of Legal Entities – CNPJ or individuals registered in the Individual Taxpayer Registry – CPF, even if not registered in the taxpayer register of ICMS”.

Accountant Geraldo Eugenio de Oliveira, from Coronel Fabriciano, explains that from now on the taxpayer must observe whether the criteria set out in ICMS Agreement nº 50 are being followed by establishments that offer this form of financial transaction. Among them, the payment identification, which must contain beneficiary data such as CNPJ or CPF, order identification, date and time of the operation and value of the Operation. Companies must issue invoices referring to this receipt, as it is going through the company’s cashier. In addition, they must be aware of Pix identification requirements.

impacts

Asked about how the change could impact the lives of users, Ladico, as the accountant is known, makes an alert. “Taxpayers must pay attention when filing their income tax returns, as transactions through PIX were not inspected before. Which can lead him to fall into the loop or even questions about transactions that are not declared. Remembering that the Federal Revenue already has information collected by financial agents with transactions exceeding R$ 2 thousand for individuals and R$ 5 thousand for legal entities”, he points out.

The accounting professional adds that companies should be aware and issue notes of these receipts, as the information will be retroactive to January 2022. until then, it didn’t take Pix’s information into account”, he stresses.

Evaluation

Regarding the change in which the Revenue will require proof of all transactions via Pix, Ladico suggests that companies keep their movements up to date, making the necessary requests to operators. And keeping your financial records organized, together with Accounting, so that fines and other penalties are avoided, which can harm the company’s development.

“In relation to the final taxpayer, he must also be aware of all his financial records. I advise the taxpayer to save and specify their movements in their statement and keep the receipts for at least six years. Despite being a simplified form of payment, it can generate inconvenience and complication, as in the DIRF declaration, for example”, he concludes.

pix

Pix, an instant payment system, went into full operation on November 16, 2020. The method was quickly adopted by the population in Brazil. It reached the first billion transactions in a single month in September last year. After six months, the number of transactions grew by about 60%. This is after a drop in the volume and quantity of this type of transaction between January and February this year.

Despite the growth, information from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) points out that there is still room for further growth. The number of transactions is high among individuals, but it does not have the same intensity in sales between individuals and companies, due to the use of credit cards.