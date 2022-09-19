Robson Conceição wants a spot in a select group of Olympic and world boxing champions | combat

Joe Frazier. George Foreman. Sugar Ray Leonard. Muhammad Ali…And Robson Conceição. The Brazilian Olympic champion in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, among these boxing legends? That’s exactly what could happen next Friday, when he’ll face American Shakur Stevenson for the super featherweight belts (up to 58.9kg) by the World Boxing Council and the World Boxing Organization, in New Jersey, USA. O Combat broadcasts the duel live on card from 11pm (Brasilia time).

Olympic champion Robson Conceição aims for belts in professional boxing

The report of Spectacular sport (watch the video above) talked to the 33-year-old Bahian fighter during his stay in Las Vegas, where he finished camp for the two-belt fight. If he wins, he will join the select group of Olympic and world boxing champions.

– It’s a reason to be very proud to know that Muhammad Ali was a great athlete not only on top of the ring, but below as well, representing his origins, protecting, fighting, so I have that motivation in him and I will be very grateful to be able to be in the same select group. him, Olympic champion and world champion. This will be a source of great pride and happiness.

But before talking about the possible achievement, Robson Conceição recalled the greatest moment so far, which he lived in his career in the Marvelous City.

– There hasn’t been a similar moment until today. I, after having participated in two previous editions, Beijing and London, with the crowd all against it, being able to be in this third edition and at home with the support of the public, the family, the team that was also present, so it was reason for a unique feeling and a sense of accomplishment – said Robson, who won four fights to become champion against Frenchman Sofiane Oumiha.

But Olympic boxing only allows amateur boxers. And after three Olympics, the Brazilian changed the course of his career and debuted in professional boxing. Since then there are 17 victories, eight by knockout, and only one defeat – last year to the then champion of the super featherweight division, the Mexican Óscar Valdez, in a controversial fight. The fight was worth the World Boxing Council belt. And although Robson did better in the opening rounds, the Mexican retained the title on the judges’ decision. Coach Luiz Dórea guarantees that his pupil was forked.

– The referee was wrong a lot, the world saw that. We did our part, we won the fight, 12 rounds. I believe we clearly won nine to ten rounds (…). May the best in the ring win. The champion is made inside the ring, so referees can’t invent champions like they did. Robson is in fact the world boxing champion by the World Boxing Council, and they changed the result and gave the victory to Oscar Valdez, who then fought Shakur and lost.

In January of this year, Robson defeated Xavier Martinez by unanimous decision. And a year after that defeat, he will have another chance to win not one, but two world titles at once. Shakur Stevenson is still undefeated in his career with 18 wins in 18 fights. Robson evaluated the rival.

– My opponent is not easy, it’s very difficult. He was a silver medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, world champion in two categories, a young athlete who has all the way to go. But, unfortunately, our paths crossed and only one champion can emerge from up there, which will be Robson Conceição “O Brabo” – Robson shot, revealing that they even trained together.

– We met in Rio de Janeiro, we even trained together, we did six sparring rounds. And we always meet at these events that happen, even because we are promoted by the same company and from time to time we fight around (…). It was (a workout) very peaceful. We did six rounds well exchanged, but both evolved from there to here, there are many fights, many experiences, and I’m sure that on the 23rd it will be a great fight, a great battle-he concluded.

