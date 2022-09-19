Rockstar confirms leaks and says it’s disappointed

A subject took over the internet last Sunday (18): the great leak of GTA VI. Journalist Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg, had already verified the veracity of the content, but now, Rockstar Games itself went public to confirm what happened and said it was “extremely disappointed”.

In a statement on twitter, the developer claims that it will not interrupt the active services of its games or any projects in the long term. In addition, the production company was disappointed with the way the images and clips of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto appeared on the internet.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

We suffered an unauthorized intrusion by a third party, who illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including clips from the early development phase of the upcoming GTA. At this time, we do not anticipate any interruption to our games as a service or to the development of our long-term projects. We are extremely disappointed that any details of our upcoming game have been shared with you in this way. Our work on the new GTA will continue as planned to deliver you, our players, an experience that will exceed your expectations. We’ll update everyone as soon as possible and of course introduce them to the game when it’s ready. Thanks for your support in this situation.

GTA VI has no release date or announced platforms.

Take-Two seeks to take down shared files from GTA VI

As Rockstar Games speaks out, publisher Take-Two Interactive works to remove shared files from the internet. At the same time, other developers supported the company, such as Neil Druckmann (co-president of Naughty Dog) and Alanah Pearce (writer of Santa Monica Studios). Read more here!