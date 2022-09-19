Rodrigo Branco denies relationship with Thomas

Rodrigo Branco used Instagram Stories to clarify rumors about a possible relationship with Thomaz. Tiago implied that they could have a romantic relationship during a fight with the actor in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV).

“Today, the news came out that Thomaz stayed at my house for more than a month. Thomaz stayed at my house, staying here for almost a month. Just like Deborah Secco already stayed, several famous people frequent and stay at my house”, began .

Rodrigo denied the rumours: “I wouldn’t have any problem talking if I had a relationship with Thomaz, but that’s not the case. I met Thomaz when I was 17, he was dating Larissa Manoela. He’s a guy I made friends with. “.

“It’s a lot of gossip, and that’s normal on a reality show. But, anyway, there’s none of that, people. Thomaz is my friend, he came to my house like several other celebrities. farm,” he concluded.