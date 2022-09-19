Rodrigo Branco opens up about the possible relationship with Thomaz Costa | The Farm 14

After the ex-boyfriend of Neymar’s mother, Tiago Ramos, hint during a fight in The Farm 14, that actor Thomaz Costa had a homosexual relationship with Rodrigo Brancothe businessman decided to put an end to all the controversy.

Through the stories of InstagramRodrigo stated that Thomas Costa actually slept for several nights at his house, but reiterated that the two never had a relationship. “Thomaz stayed at my house for almost a monthas well as Deborah Secco, Simone, and several famous people have stayed at my house, [então] It’s all gossip folks.” started him.

Without mincing words, the businessman pointed out that he would have no problem assuming that he had a relationship with Thomas Costa if the rumors were true. “I would have no problem saying that I had a relationship with Thomaz, but that is not the case. I met him when I was 17, when he was with Larissa Manoela“.

Branco concluded by saying that his fans in The Farm 14 goes to Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend. “[…] He’s a guy I’ve befriended, there’s a lot of gossip and it’s normal for reality shows. But that’s it, Thomaz is my friend, he came to my house like thousands of other famous people have already come. He is a very nice person, which, by the way, we are rooting for at the Farm”.

