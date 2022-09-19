Rodrigo Santoro shows daughter with her mother in a rare appearance in the USA

Rodrigo Santoro shows a rare moment with his daughter and Mel Fronckowiak

The actor Rodrigo Santoro displayed a rare click of his daughter. The famous is the proud father of a beautiful girl. The little girl Nina is the result of the artist’s marriage with the presenter and journalist, Honey Fronckowiak. For now, little Nina, five years old, is the couple’s only child.

In mid-August, the celebrities moved to the United States for good. Until then, the actor’s wife and daughter lived in Rio de Janeiro, while Rodrigo Santoro was divided between Rio and Tio Sam’s Land, on account of work projects.

Recently, the journalist shared with fans on social media details about the move and how she and her family were adapting to the new city. At the time, Mel said that she and Rodrigo were going through a phase of adjustment, organizing their daughter’s school, house and other things related to moving to another country.

Rodrigo Santoro became the darling of Hollywood. The artist has been confirmed to play the father of teenagers in his next project for a famous TV channel. streaming. The film is based on the book series by author Edon Van Belkom and is being developed by television producer Jeff Davis. Filming for the series is already taking place in Atlanta, United States, and the premiere is expected to take place by the end of the year.

This Saturday afternoon (17), the Brazilian surprised fans by publishing a rare record with his firstborn. In the images shared on the actor’s social networks, the artist showed a special moment next to the heiress, while the little girl had fun on a swing on a walk in the park.

In another click, the famous caught his wife pushing the toy that the girl was sitting on. It is worth remembering that the couple publishes few photos of their daughter. Both prefer to keep Nina out of the media spotlight. However, from time to time, the two end up sharing a few clicks as a family.

