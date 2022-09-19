Rodrygo scores, ‘baila’ with Vini Jr, and Real Madrid beats Atlético in La Liga derby

O Real Madrid won the derby against Madrid’s athletic this Sunday 2-1 at Wanda Metropolitano, in a game valid for the sixth round of La Liga. The Merengues goals were scored by Rodrygo and Valverde; Hermoso discounted for the mattresses.

With the victory, Real Madrid assumed the leadership of the Spanish Championship in an isolated way, with 18 points. Atletico Madrid, in turn, remains far from the top positions, being seventh in the table with 10 points.

DANCE!

After a hot start to the derby, Real Madrid put the ball down and opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Rodrygo received a precise pass from Tchouaméni and finished with category, 1 to 0 for Real Madrid.

In the celebration, shirt 21 “danced” with Vini Jr, target of racist comments in recent days. The number 20 shirt was also harassed by Atlético fans before the ball rolled at Wanda Metropolitano.

EXPANDED THE ADVANTAGE

At 35, Vini Jr hit a beautiful goal on the post, and the Uruguayan Valverde took advantage of the leftovers to score the second merengue goal in the derby, 2-0.

DECREASED AND WAS EXPELLED

The game was in full swing. In the final stage, defender Hermoso entered and, in the 38th minute, went up beautifully and scored the only goal of Atleti of the match, decreasing. In stoppage time, the defender was sent off after receiving the second yellow card.

SEQUENCE

After Data Fifa, Real Madrid host Osasuna in the next round of La Liga, while Atlético de Madrid face Sevilla, away from home.