Ronaldo sends message to fans after victory in Serie B

Cruzeiro is very close to the dreamed return to the elite division of national football. With the result of 2×0 on top of CRB this Saturday (17), Cabuloso is there a victory to guarantee access in an early way.

And if anyone is happy with the club’s phase, it’s Ronaldo Fenômeno, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro. Through his social networks, the former striker sent a message to the team and projected the duel against Vasco next Wednesday (21), which can seal the return to the first division.

“Our Cruzeiro won another one away from home. Thanks to you we got here, Nation. See you on Wednesday. It’s going to be rough!”, declared the Phenomenon

The club projects Mineirão crowded in this duel against Vasco. There are more than 50 thousand tickets sold, and Ronaldo should also be present in the possible access game.

What does Cruzeiro need to do to move up to Serie A mathematically?

With eight games left for the end of the Brasileirão Serie B, O Cruzeiro needs a simple victory to guarantee access in advance. The celestial team reached 65 points with the victory against CRB, opening 20 for the 5th placed Londrina, which has 45. Cruzeiro’s next match is precisely against Vasco, which is currently the 4th with 48, and a victory would lead to Minas Gerais team at 68, opening 20 also for Vasco. As the team from Rio and Londrina still play each other, only one of the two would be able to surpass Raposa projecting 100% of success, reaching a maximum of 69 points, while the other would reach a maximum of 66, not reaching Raposa.