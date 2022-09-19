Santander has NEW job vacancies in Brazil

The company Santander, a growing financial ecosystem in Brazil, opens up new job opportunities across the country. For those interested, it is worth checking the availability of vacancies in your region and the types of hiring offered by the financial institution.

Banco Santander offers job opportunities throughout Brazil: discover the regions

Based on innovation and developed, Santander is a financial ecosystem that encompasses the bank Santander, financial advice services and economic tips for your career. Because of this, the company is always looking for qualified professionals to work in its branches.

Headquartered in São Paulo, the company has more than 20,000 employees in branches throughout Brazil. Focused on the company’s growth, Santander seeks qualified professionals and invests in their constant training as company employees. In the list below, you know some of the available job openings:

Internship:

Technology and Operations in São Paulo (exclusive vacancy for PCD);

Effective:

Business and Services Manager in Maranhão;

Developer Analyst in São Paulo;

Business Manager in Pará;

Legal Operations Assistant in São Paulo;

Select Relationship Manager in Minas Gerais;

General Manager in São Paulo.

See also: Itaú opens NEW job vacancies in Brazil

How to work at Santander bank

To find out about all available vacancies or apply for the vacancies mentioned above, access the company’s website and pre-register on the Gupy Platform. After pre-registration, wait for the company to contact you to participate in the selection process.

Want to know more about the jobs of the week? Update yourself daily with Notícias Concursos and follow the main selection processes of large companies.