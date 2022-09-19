São Paulo takes a breather, and Ceni will have rare time to prepare for the final of the Sudamericana | Sao Paulo

São Paulo, at last, will breathe. Team that most entered the field in the season among Serie A clubs, with 65 matches, the team will have two consecutive weeks free of preparation for two commitments.

Finally, Rogério Ceni gained unprecedented time to think about the Copa Sudamericana final.

The coaching staff took two days off, and the squad only returns to work on Wednesday, starting preparations for Sunday’s game against Avaí. The ball starts at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi, in the last São Paulo match before the decision on the 1st, against Del Valle, at the Sudamericana.

According to first planning, after the game against Avaí, the squad rests on Monday and starts training for the decisive confrontation in Cordoba only on Tuesday. For the first time this season, Ceni will be able to combine rest and training, in addition to recovering athletes.

The coach himself celebrated the rare break in the calendar last Sunday, in an interview given at the Castelão stadium, after the 2-0 victory over Avaí, for the Brasileirão.

– It is practically a unique moment, so we hope to recover players and train them. We still haven’t left with any injuries this Sunday, which was a concern – commented Ceni.

The game against Ceará ended a marathon of 31 matches in 106 days, which gives a game every 3.5 days. Since June, Ceni has not had a full week to prepare the team for a match this season.

The break in the calendar could bring Ceni two reinforcements, thinking about the South American final. The midfielder Luan, who improves his physical form, and the midfielder André Anderson, recovering from muscle pain, can gain space in training.

The midfielder, who has not played since June, trained normally last Saturday and is closer to returning.

Luan is another who can also appear in the lists of future related, including thinking about Sunday’s game against Avaí, in Morumbi. The midfielder has not played since June, as well as André Anderson.

