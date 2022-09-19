SC company leads the list of the 10 companies that generated the most billionaires

A company from Santa Catarina leads the list of “billionaire factory”. The multinational WEG, from Jaraguá do Sul, North of Santa Catarina, appears in this year’s Forbes ranking as the Brazilian company that generated the most billionaires in the country. In all, the company has 29 shareholders on the list, which together add up to R$ 60 billion in fortune.

In second place is Itaúsa (ITSA4), which has 11 majority partners. Together, they add up to a net worth of R$ 33 billion.

According to a survey by Forbes, most companies with a large number of billionaires among their shareholders have their shares divided among more than one generation of founders. This is the case of WEG, Itaúsa and other companies well positioned in the ranking. An example is Magazine Luiza (MGLU3).

How is fortune calculated?

The calculation of the super rich’s vault is based on their shareholdings in companies listed on stock exchanges. The cut-off date for the 2022 calculation considered the equity of May 31 of this year.

See the 10 companies that generated the most billionaires:

1. WEG: 29

2. Itaúsa: 11

3. Magazine Luiza: 7

3. D’or Network: 7

4. BTG Pactual: 6

4.CCR: 6

4. M. Dias Branco: 6

4. Susano: 6

4. Votorantim: 6

5. Amaggi: 5

About the companies that are true “billionaire factories”

WEG



Founded in 1961 by entrepreneurs Eggon João da Silva, Werner Ricardo Voigt and Geraldo Werninghaus, in Jaraguá do Sul, Santa Catarina. Today, the founders’ share is in the hands of their grandchildren. Altogether, the wealth generated by WEG totals R$ 60.42 billion – a value that fell 25% compared to 2021 due to the fall in the company’s shares on the Stock Exchange.

Each of the 29 billionaire shareholder members of the founding family received a different share of the company according to family ramifications back to the original founders. The values ​​of the heirs’ fortunes range from R$ 1.2 billion to R$ 4 billion.

Currently, Anne Werninghaus, the eldest daughter of businessman Diether Werninghaus and granddaughter of Geraldo Werninghaus, holds the largest share.

After receiving a large part of the shares held by her father, she became the largest individual shareholder among her family members. Her fortune is estimated at R$4.40 billion and guarantees her the 83rd position on the Forbes list.

Itaúsa



Holding-controlling company of the largest private bank in Latin America, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Itaúsa was founded as an investment bank in 1966 by Egydio de Souza Aranha. Today, the company’s main billionaire shareholders are the heirs of the Setúbal and Villela families.

Alfredo and Ana Lúcia Villela are great-grandchildren of Egydio de Souza Aranha and the holding’s largest individual shareholders, with fortunes estimated at R$8.90 billion and R$8.15 billion, respectively. Together, they account for a 23% stake in the company’s voting shares. Two other members of the Villela family also own stakes in the company.

The Setúbal family heirs add up to seven names and, together with the Villela, control the Itaúsa group. In all, the fortune provided by the company totals R$ 33.64 billion.

Magazine Luiza

Luiza Trajano Donato and her husband Pelegrino José Donato founded Magazine Luiza in 1957 in the city of Franca. For many years, the retail company was in the hands of his niece Luiza Helena Trajano – the company’s largest individual shareholder, with about 17% of the shares and a fortune estimated at R$ 4.30 billion.

Today, Frederico Trajano, son of Luiza Helena, is the company’s CEO, but his shareholding is not so high as to grant him a position on Forbes’ list of billionaires. However, another six family members accumulate assets in excess of R$ 1 billion.

In all, the retailer’s shareholders add up to a fortune of R$14.54 billion and are divided between members of the Trajano family and the Bittar Garcia family. The members of the Trajano family descend from Onofre de Paula Trajano, one of the partners of Magazine Luiza and brother of Luiza Trajano, founder.

The Bittar Garcias are heirs to the shares of the couple Wagner and Maria Garcia, participants in the foundation of Magazine Luiza through the holding Walter Garcia Participações.

D’or Network

Cardiologist Jorge Neval Moll Filho, 77, founded in 1977 the largest hospital group in Brazil: Rede D’Or, which today has more than 50 hospitals, including those of the São Luiz brand.

The company went public on the stock exchange in 2020, moving then R$11.3 billion – it was the third largest IPO in the history of the Brazilian stock exchange.

After the IPO, the doctor remained the company’s main shareholder. In this year’s Forbes billionaires list, he appears in the 22nd position, with a fortune valued at R$ 13.60 billion.

His wife, Alice Junqueira Moll, and their five children are also listed among the company’s shareholders, holding billion-dollar stakes that have earned them the 153rd position in the Forbes rankings. Each with R$ 2.28 billion of estimated fortune. Altogether, Rede D’or provides R$ 27.28 billion to the Moll family.

