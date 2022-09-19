Scholarship in Oxford, England, Application is Open

The University of Oxford, England, is accepting applications for full Master’s scholarships. The aid covers all tuition and program fees – which vary depending on the chosen area – and also includes an annual living allowance of at least £16,062 – or R$96,600 at this Friday’s quote. (16). According to the institution, the cost of living in Oxford is estimated at £7,700 to £11,071 a year.

In addition to pursuing a master’s degree at Oxford, the program also offers training in leadership development, mentoring and networking. The institution is considered the best university in the world by the Times ranking. higher Education of 2022.

How do I sign up? To apply, the student must apply for one of the available Master’s programs (see the list here) and select the option “Weidenfeld-Hoffman Scholarship and Leadership program” in the funding section. In this link you can find more details about the initiative and, here, the university’s application guide.

The applicant must then complete the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships statement and submit it along with the graduate application form.

*The text “Applications open for full Master’s scholarships at the University of Oxford” was originally published on the Estudar Fora portal, of Fundação Estudar.